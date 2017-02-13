Adele trionfa ai Grammy awards 2017. La cantante britannica ha vinto cinque premi, i più importanti: Best record of the year, Best song of the year e Best pop solo performance per Hello, Best album of the year e Best pop vocal album per 25 (Greg Kurstin, il suo produttore, è stato inoltre premiato come Producer of the year, non-classical). Al momento di ritirare il premio la cantante britannica ha ricordato la sua grande rivale, Beyoncé, che si è fermata a quota due premi (Best music video per Formation e Best urban contemporary album per Lemonade.