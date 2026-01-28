Philippines maritime council calls for restraint amid heated exchanges between Manila and China diplomats

MANILA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ maritime council called for “restraint” on Wednesday amid heated public exchanges between its officials and the Chinese embassy in Manila, adding it “does not seek provocation or escalation”.

Echoing the Philippine foreign ministry’s position, the National Maritime Council said official engagements with other states should be conducted through established diplomatic and legal channels.

“Such engagements are governed by international law and mutual respect, not by rhetoric, misinformation, and disinformation, or attempts to inflame public sentiment,” it added in a statement.

