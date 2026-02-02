https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/02/russian-captain-guilty-over-crew-member-s-death-in-u-s-tanker-crash

Russian captain guilty over crew member’s death in U.S. tanker crash

Il capitano russo colpevole per la morte di un membro dell’equipaggio nell’incidente di una petroliera statunitense

Reuters
2.2.2026
Russian national Vladimir Motin, captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong that hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on January 13, 2026. CPS/Humberside Police/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THI (Reuters)

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The captain of a container ship that crashed into a U.S. tanker off Britain’s east coast last year was found guilty on Monday of the gross negligence manslaughter of a crew member.

Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, was captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong when it hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, which was anchored, on March 10, 2025.

The collision caused the death of Filipino national and Solong crew member Mark Pernia, 38, whose body has never been found and is presumed dead.

After a trial at London’s Old Bailey court, Motin was convicted of the gross negligence manslaughter of Pernia.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

