Russian captain guilty over crew member’s death in U.S. tanker crash

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The captain of a container ship that crashed into a U.S. tanker off Britain’s east coast last year was found guilty on Monday of the gross negligence manslaughter of a crew member.

Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, was captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong when it hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, which was anchored, on March 10, 2025.

The collision caused the death of Filipino national and Solong crew member Mark Pernia, 38, whose body has never been found and is presumed dead.

After a trial at London’s Old Bailey court, Motin was convicted of the gross negligence manslaughter of Pernia.

