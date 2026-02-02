https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/02/ukraine-s-zelenskiy-says-dignified-lasting-peace-realistic-ahead-of-talks

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says dignified, lasting peace realistic, ahead of talks

Reuters
2.2.2026
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, January 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki (Reuters)

KYIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that it was realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace, ahead of the next round of peace talks with Russian and U.S. officials due this week in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking after discussions with his negotiating team, Zelenskiy said the Ukrainian delegation would also hold bilateral meetings with U.S. officials during the two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, which are due to start on Wednesday.

“We consider the bilateral security guarantees document with the United States to be complete, and we anticipate further substantive work on documents related to recovery and economic development,” Zelenskiy said.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Olena Harmash; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

