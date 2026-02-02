https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/02/venezuela-says-interim-president-met-with-u-s-envoy

Venezuela says interim president met with U.S. envoy

Il Venezuela afferma che il presidente ad interim ha incontrato l’inviato statunitense

Reuters
2.2.2026
Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez delivers remarks during a protest held by Venezuelan oil workers in support of reforming the country’s main oil law and the release of ousted president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, at Miraflores P (Reuters)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s government said on Monday that interim President Delcy Rodriguez met with U.S. envoy Laura Dogu, as the two countries gradually resume bilateral relations broken in 2019.

The government, in a post on Rodriguez’s account on Telegram, said the meeting took place at the Miraflores presidential palace to discuss “the work agenda between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the United States.” It gave no other details but included a photo of the two women.

Dogu arrived in Caracas over the weekend and has already met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

(Reporting by Reuters)

