Venezuela says interim president met with U.S. envoy

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s government said on Monday that interim President Delcy Rodriguez met with U.S. envoy Laura Dogu, as the two countries gradually resume bilateral relations broken in 2019.

The government, in a post on Rodriguez’s account on Telegram, said the meeting took place at the Miraflores presidential palace to discuss “the work agenda between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the United States.” It gave no other details but included a photo of the two women.

Dogu arrived in Caracas over the weekend and has already met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

