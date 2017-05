Una vignetta per l’Europa

Austerity and economic crisis, migrations, populist parties and European identity, citizenship rights and social policies: all these issues have received extensive media coverage in the last year. But words are not the only way to talk about them, a cartoon may be more effective.

For this reason the European Commission, in partnership with Internazionale and Voxeurop, has launched a contest to pick the best political cartoon featured in the Italian press in 2016.

The deadline for submitting the application is the 4th of July. The vote will open on the 15th of July on facebook.com/internazionale. The public vote, together with that of the jury of journalists and cartoonists, will choose the five winners that will be awarded during the 2017 Internazionale festival in Ferrara.

Download the contest rules and participation form.