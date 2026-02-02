https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/02/uk-police-review-reports-of-alleged-misconduct-by-mandelson-after-epstein-files-release

UK police review reports of alleged misconduct by Mandelson after Epstein files release

Reuters
2.2.2026
Peter Mandelson, who was at the time British Ambassador to the United States, walks on the day British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held an emergency Cobra meeting, in London, Britain, June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo (Reuters)

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - UK police said they are reviewing reports of alleged misconduct to determine if they meet the threshold for a criminal investigation, following calls to probe former UK ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Following this release (of Epstein files) and subsequent media reporting, the Met has received a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in a public office,” Ella Marriott, commander of the Met police, said in a statement on Monday.

“The reports will all be reviewed to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation.”

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Chris Reese)

