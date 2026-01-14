FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter, US attorney general says

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Justice Department and FBI executed a search warrant at the home of a Washington Post reporter “who was obtaining and reporting classified and illegally leaked information from a Pentagon contractor,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday.

Bondi said the search occurred in the past week and that the leaker was behind bars. She did not identify the journalist in her post on social media, or say whether any classified documents were found.

