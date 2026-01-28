https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/28/pope-leo-appeals-against-rising-anti-semitism-in-weekly-audience

Pope Leo appeals against rising anti-Semitism in weekly audience

Papa Leone lancia un appello contro il crescente antisemitismo nell’udienza settimanale

Reuters
28.1.2026
Pope Leo XIV attends the weekly general audience at the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane (Reuters)

VATICAN CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Pope Leo appealed against the global rise of anti-Semitism on Wednesday, marking the annual commemoration of the Holocaust during his weekly audience at the Vatican with a prayer for a world without prejudice or racism.

“On this annual occasion of painful remembrance, I ask the Almighty for the gift of a world with no more antisemitism and, with no more prejudice, oppression, or persecution of any human being,” said the pope.

Leo, the first U.S. pope, called on world leaders “to always remain vigilant, so that the horror of genocide may never again fall upon any people”.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

