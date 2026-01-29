American Airlines plans to resume US flights to Venezuela pending government approval

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - American Airlines said Thursday the U.S. carrier plans to resume daily service to Venezuela pending government approval and subject to security assessments just weeks after the U.S. military seized the country’s leader.

President Donald Trump earlier on Thursday asked the U.S. Transportation Department to lift restrictions that currently bar U.S. flights.

American suspended service in 2019 after the U.S. barred flights. The United States earlier this month attacked Venezuela and seized the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, in a military operation.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington)