EU sanctions Iran’s interior minister and prosecutor general

Reuters
29.1.2026

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The European Union has sanctioned Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, as well as Iman Afshari, a presiding judge, the Council of the European Union said on Thursday.

“They were all involved in the violent repression of peaceful protests and the arbitrary arrest of political activists and human rights defenders,” the Council said in a statement.

