Hegseth expected to skip NATO ministers’ meeting next month, sources say

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not expected to attend a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels next month, a U.S. official and a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Thursday.

If Hegseth does not attend the regular gathering, he will be the second U.S. Cabinet Secretary in a row to skip a NATO ministerial meeting. Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not attend the last NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in December.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray and Phil Stewart, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)