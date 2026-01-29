https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/29/hegseth-expected-to-skip-nato-ministers-meeting-next-month-sources-say

Hegseth expected to skip NATO ministers’ meeting next month, sources say

Reuters
29.1.2026
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks as he gives an address on the day of a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not expected to attend a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels next month, a U.S. official and a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Thursday.

If Hegseth does not attend the regular gathering, he will be the second U.S. Cabinet Secretary in a row to skip a NATO ministerial meeting. Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not attend the last NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in December.

