Trump says Putin agreed to not fire on Kyiv for a week during cold

Trump dice che Putin ha accettato di non sparare su Kiev per una settimana durante il freddo

Reuters
29.1.2026

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to not fire on Kyiv for a week due to cold weather.

“I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting, citing “extraordinary cold” in the region.

“It was very nice. A lot of people said, ‘Don’t waste the call, you’re not going to get that.’ And he did it,” Trump added.

