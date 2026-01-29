https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/29/u-s-sends-additional-warship-to-middle-east-amid-iran-tensions

U.S. sends additional warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions

Gli Stati Uniti inviano un’altra nave da guerra in Medio Oriente in seguito alle tensioni con l’Iran

Reuters
29.1.2026

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy has sent an additional warship to the Middle East, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday, amid a large military buildup in the region and soaring tensions. 

The official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the USS Delbert D. Black had entered the region in the past 48 hours. This brings the number of destroyers in the Middle East to six, along with an aircraft carrier and three other littoral combat ships. The additional warship in the region was first reported by CBS News. 

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Agenti del caos, Minneapolis, Stati Uniti
Immagini La collina precipita, Niscemi, Italia
Immagini Freddo cane, New York, Stati Uniti
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati