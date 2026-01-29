https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/29/un-chief-deeply-concerned-by-escalation-of-violence-in-south-sudan-spokesperson-says

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by escalation of violence in South Sudan, spokesperson says

Il capo delle Nazioni Unite “profondamente preoccupato” per l’escalation di violenza in Sud Sudan, dice il portavoce

Reuters
29.1.2026

Jan 29 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” by continued escalation of violence in South Sudan, a spokesperson said on Thursday, while reiterating the world body chief’s call to protect civilians.

“The Secretary-General calls on the Government of South Sudan and opposition forces to take immediate and decisive action to halt all military operations and de-escalate the situation through inclusive dialogue,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

His comments come after the country’s military ordered civilians and personnel from the UN mission and all other charities to evacuate three counties in Jonglei State ahead of an operation there against opposition forces.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; editing by Susan Heavey)

