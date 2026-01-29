UN chief Guterres: global problems will not be solved by one power ‘calling the shots’

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Global problems will not be solved by one power “calling the shots,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, warning that international law was being trampled and cooperation eroded.

Although Guterres did not immediately reference any particular country, his remarks come just a week after U.S. President Donald Trump launched his so-called Board of Peace.

This was initially designed to cement Gaza’s rocky ceasefire but Trump foresees it taking a wider role, an approach that worries some global powers.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, writing by David Ljunggren)