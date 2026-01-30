https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/30/trump-says-very-dangerous-for-uk-to-get-into-business-with-china

Trump says ‘very dangerous’ for UK to get into business with China

Trump dice che è “molto pericoloso” per il Regno Unito entrare in affari con la Cina

Reuters
30.1.2026

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday warned the United Kingdom against getting into business with China, saying it would be “very dangerous.”

During the premiere of the “Melania” film at the Kennedy Center, Trump was asked about the UK pledging greater business cooperation with China, and he told reporters: “Well, it’s very dangerous for them to do that, and it’s even more dangerous I think for Canada to get into business with China.”

(Reporting by Bo Erickson, Writing by Jasper Ward in Washington)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Agenti del caos, Minneapolis, Stati Uniti
Immagini La collina precipita, Niscemi, Italia
Immagini Freddo cane, New York, Stati Uniti
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati