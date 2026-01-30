Trump says ‘very dangerous’ for UK to get into business with China

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday warned the United Kingdom against getting into business with China, saying it would be “very dangerous.”

During the premiere of the “Melania” film at the Kennedy Center, Trump was asked about the UK pledging greater business cooperation with China, and he told reporters: “Well, it’s very dangerous for them to do that, and it’s even more dangerous I think for Canada to get into business with China.”

(Reporting by Bo Erickson, Writing by Jasper Ward in Washington)