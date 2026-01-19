Kurdish forces say Turkish drones hit Syria’s Hasaka city; Turkey denies it

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday that Turkish drones struck Syria’s far northeastern city of Hasaka, but Turkish security sources said the report was not true.

The region continues to grapple with unrest amid tensions between the Syrian government and the autonomy-minded SDF.

Turkey, the strongest foreign backer of Damascus, has since 2016 repeatedly sent forces into northern Syria to curb the gains of the SDF, which over the course of Syria’s 2011–24 civil war took control of more than a quarter of the country while fighting Islamic State militants with strong U.S. support.

