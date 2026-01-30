https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/30/islamic-state-claims-deadly-attack-on-airport-in-niger-capital

Islamic State claims deadly attack on airport in Niger capital

30.1.2026
Members of the Nigerien army walk near the motorcycles seized from the attackers, following an attack on Niamey International Airport, in Niamey, Niger January 29, 2026, in this screengrab from a video. ORTN/Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS (Reuters)

Jan 30 - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on the airport in Niger’s capital Niamey in a statement on Friday, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks jihadist activity and communications worldwide.

The Islamic State affiliate in the region has been linked to high-profile attacks in Niger in recent months, killing over a 120 people in strikes targeting the Tillaberi region in September and abducting an American pilot in Octover.  

Niger’s government said in a statement that the attackers arrived on motorcycles and security forces quickly repelled their advance. In the fighting that ensued, four soldiers were wounded, it said.

Material losses at the airport included a stash of ammunition that caught fire, the government said, and several civilian airplanes that were damaged.

Islamic State described the assault as a “surprise and coordinated attack” that inflicted “significant damage” without providing further details.

