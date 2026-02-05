Venezuela amnesty law would cover political protesters, return assets, draft shows

Feb 5 (Reuters) - An amnesty law being considered in Venezuela’s legislature would grant immediate clemency to people jailed for participating in political protests and critiquing public figures, return assets of those detained and cancel Interpol and other international measures against those covered by the bill, allowing them to return to the country, a draft of the law seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.

The law, announced last week by interim president Delcy Rodriguez, would lead to hundreds of releases in its current form, but is still up for debate at the National Assembly, which is controlled by the socialist ruling party.

Rodriguez, who took office after the U.S. captured and deposed President Nicolas Maduro, has been complying with U.S. demands on oil deals and the government is slowly releasing people classified as political prisoners by human rights groups and the country’s opposition.

(Reporting by Reuters)