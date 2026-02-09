https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/09/china-says-its-policy-towards-japan-will-not-be-changed-by-one-election

China says its policy towards Japan will not be changed by one election

La Cina afferma che la sua politica nei confronti del Giappone non sarà cambiata da un’elezione

Reuters
9.2.2026
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration (Reuters)

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China’s policy towards Japan will not be changed by one particular election, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s coalition swept to victory in an election on Sunday, paving the way for promised tax cuts and military spending.

Takaichi sparked a diplomatic row with Beijing in November after she said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan and potentially trigger a military response.

China claims sovereignty over democratically governed Taiwan. The island’s government rejects that claim.

China urges Japan’s prime minister to withdraw her remarks on Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing on Monday.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Joe Cash; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

In copertina Olimpiadi insostenibili Petra Dvořáková
scuola Un anno scolastico in giro per l’Italia Pauline Valkenet
Iran Gli iraniani si preparano al peggio
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati