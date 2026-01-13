https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/13/russia-slams-us-strike-threats-warns-against-interference-in-iran

Russia slams US strike threats, warns against interference in Iran

La Russia critica le minacce di attacco degli Stati Uniti e avvertimenti contro l&#39;interferenza in Iran

Reuters
13.1.2026
Protesters gather as vehicles burn, amid evolving anti-government unrest, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on January 9, 2026. Social Media/via REUTERS/File Photo (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday condemned what it described as “subversive external interference” in Iran’s internal politics and said U.S. threats of new military strikes against the country were “categorically unacceptable.”

“Those who plan to use externally inspired unrest as a pretext for repeating the aggression against Iran committed in June 2025 must be aware of the disastrous consequences of such actions for the situation in the Middle East and global international security,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

