https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/16/south-africa-launches-inquiry-into-iran-s-participation-in-brics-naval-drills

South Africa launches inquiry into Iran’s participation in BRICS+ naval drills

Il Sudafrica avvia un&#39;inchiesta sulla partecipazione dell&#39;Iran alle esercitazioni navali BRICS+

16.1.2026
An Iranian vessel leaves Simon’s Town Naval Base as BRICS Plus navies, including China, Russia and Iran prepare for joint drills in South African waters this week, in Cape Town, South Africa, January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Esa Alexander (Reuters)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s defence ministry said on Friday that Minister Angie Motshekga had launched an inquiry into Iran’s participation in the BRICS+ naval exercises held in South African waters over the past week.

The defence ministry said in a statement that the inquiry would seek to determine whether South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions regarding Iran’s involvement were misrepresented and/or ignored.

