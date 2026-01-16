South Africa launches inquiry into Iran’s participation in BRICS+ naval drills

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s defence ministry said on Friday that Minister Angie Motshekga had launched an inquiry into Iran’s participation in the BRICS+ naval exercises held in South African waters over the past week.

The defence ministry said in a statement that the inquiry would seek to determine whether South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions regarding Iran’s involvement were misrepresented and/or ignored.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Sfundo Parakozov;Editing by Alexander Winning)