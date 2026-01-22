https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/22/india-s-modi-speaks-to-brazil-s-lula-on-strategic-partnership

India’s Modi speaks to Brazil’s Lula on strategic partnership

Il presidente indiano Modi parla con il presidente brasiliano Lula del partenariato strategico

Reuters
22.1.2026
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony at the Alvorada Palace in Brasília, Brazil, July 8, 2025. REUTERS/Adriano Machado (Reuters)

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he had spoken to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and was looking forward to welcoming him to India soon.

“Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead,” Modi said on X.

Lula confirmed last August that a state visit to India would take place in early 2026. He had earlier told Reuters that he would initiate a conversation among the BRICS group of countries on tackling levies imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

