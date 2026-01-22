https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/22/uvalde-police-officer-acquitted-of-child-endangerment-in-deadly-texas-school-shooting

Uvalde police officer acquitted of child endangerment in deadly Texas school shooting

Agente di polizia di Uvalde assolto dall’accusa di aver messo in pericolo dei bambini nella sparatoria mortale in una scuola del Texas

Reuters
22.1.2026
Exterior of the Nueces County Courthouse, where former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales is being tried, in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S. January 7, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Garcia (Reuters)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - A Texas jury on Wednesday found a former police officer not guilty of felony child-endangerment charges for his role in the law enforcement response to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 elementary students and two teachers.

Adrian Gonzales, 52, who belonged to the Uvalde school district police force, had faced 29 counts of child endangerment for what prosecutors said was his failure to stop a gunman in the first minutes of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. The gunman was later shot dead by other officers.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Steve Gorman and Christian Schmollinger)

