https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/23/turkey-says-syria-ceasefire-should-hold-during-islamic-state-prisoner-transfers-to-iraq

Turkey says Syria ceasefire should hold during Islamic State prisoner transfers to Iraq

La Turchia afferma che il cessate il fuoco in Siria dovrebbe essere mantenuto durante il trasferimento dei prigionieri dello Stato Islamico in Iraq

Reuters
23.1.2026
Members of the Syrian security forces stand guard outside al-Aqtan prison, where some Islamic State detainees are held, in Raqqa, Syria January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Karam al-Masri (Reuters)

ANKARA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister said the current ceasefire in Syria should remain in place while Islamic State prisoners are transferred to Iraq, saying this would limit security risks.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a televised interview that the truce between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces was necessary to prevent instability during the transfer process and to avoid further destabilisation in northern and eastern Syria.

(Reporting by Ece ToksabayEditing by Ros Russell)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Ma quale tregua, Khan Yunis, Striscia di Gaza
Immagini Al riparo, Kiev, Ucraina
Immagini Cucchiaio fatale, Rabat, Marocco
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati