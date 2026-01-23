Turkey says Syria ceasefire should hold during Islamic State prisoner transfers to Iraq

ANKARA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister said the current ceasefire in Syria should remain in place while Islamic State prisoners are transferred to Iraq, saying this would limit security risks.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a televised interview that the truce between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces was necessary to prevent instability during the transfer process and to avoid further destabilisation in northern and eastern Syria.

