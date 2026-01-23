https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/23/venezuela-s-interim-president-rodriguez-says-626-prisoners-released

Venezuela’s interim president Rodriguez says 626 prisoners released

Il presidente ad interim del Venezuela Rodriguez dice che 626 prigionieri sono stati rilasciati

Reuters
23.1.2026
A police officer speaks with the relative of a political prisoner during a protest supported by university students and calling for their release outside the rector’s office at the University of Carabobo, amid prisoner releases by the Venezuelan government (Reuters)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday that 626 people have been released from prison to date as part of an ongoing release process, yet she did not specify the timeline of the reported releases. 

Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal has confirmed the release of just 154 political prisoners in Venezuela since January 8.

Rodriguez said that she is due to have a call on Monday with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, to ask the U.N. to verify the lists of those released so far in the Andean nation.

(Reporting Reuters Staff)

