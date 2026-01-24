Minnesota governor says federal agents involved in shooting in Minneapolis

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Federal agents have shot another person in Minneapolis, said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who called for an immediate end to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations in the state.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning,” Walz wrote on social media platform X. “This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Minneapolis officials said they were looking into reports that a man had been shot in south Minneapolis.

“We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area,” a post by the City of Minneapolis read.

