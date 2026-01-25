https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/25/zelenskiy-says-security-guarantees-document-from-us-is-100-ready

Zelenskiy says security guarantees document from US is 100% ready

Zelenskiy afferma che il documento sulle garanzie di sicurezza degli Stati Uniti è pronto al 100%.

Reuters
25.1.2026
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, January 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki (Reuters)

VILNIUS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. document on security guarantees for Ukraine is completely ready and Kyiv is waiting for a time and place for it to be signed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

“For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States. The document is 100% ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it,” Zelenskiy told a news conference during a visit to Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.

“The document will then be sent for ratification to the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament,” he said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Immagini Ma quale tregua, Khan Yunis, Striscia di Gaza
Immagini Al riparo, Kiev, Ucraina
Immagini Cucchiaio fatale, Rabat, Marocco
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati