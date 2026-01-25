Zelenskiy says security guarantees document from US is 100% ready

VILNIUS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. document on security guarantees for Ukraine is completely ready and Kyiv is waiting for a time and place for it to be signed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

“For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States. The document is 100% ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it,” Zelenskiy told a news conference during a visit to Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital.

“The document will then be sent for ratification to the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament,” he said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Mark Heinrich)