Eswatini high court dismisses case challenging deal on U.S. deportees

MBABANE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Eswatini’s high court has dismissed a case filed by human rights lawyers who argued that the government’s deal with the United States to accept third-country deportees was unconstitutional, a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has so far sent at least 15 third-country deportees to Eswatini since last July. The small southern African country received $5.1 million as part of the deal.

The applicants in the case, led by the Eswatini Litigation Centre, had claimed that the agreement was illegal because it was not submitted to parliament for approval and the terms were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Lunga Masuku; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)