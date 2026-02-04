UK police ask government to withhold some Mandelson documents

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they had asked the government not to release some documents relating to Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to Washington, over concerns it could undermine their ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday police launched an investigation into Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office, following claims that he leaked market-sensitive information to the late sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein while a government minister.

“When approached by the UK Government today with their intent to publish material, we reviewed it immediately and advised that the release of specific documents could undermine our current investigation,” Metropolitan Police Commander Ella Marriott said in a statement.

“We therefore asked them not to release certain documents at this time,” she added.

