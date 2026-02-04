https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/04/uk-police-ask-government-to-withhold-some-mandelson-documents

UK police ask government to withhold some Mandelson documents

Reuters
4.2.2026
Peter Mandelson sits with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as he blows out the candles on a cake, in an undated photograph released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a trove of (Reuters)

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they had asked the government not to release some documents relating to Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to Washington, over concerns it could undermine their ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday police launched an investigation into Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office, following claims that he leaked market-sensitive information to the late sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein while a government minister.

“When approached by the UK Government today with their intent to publish material, we reviewed it immediately and advised that the release of specific documents could undermine our current investigation,” Metropolitan Police Commander Ella Marriott said in a statement.

“We therefore asked them not to release certain documents at this time,” she added.

(Reporting by William James; editing by David Milliken)

