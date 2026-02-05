China criticises US plan for critical minerals trade bloc

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China opposes any country undermining the international economic and trade order through rules imposed by small groups, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, after the United States unveiled plans for a preferential trade bloc of allies for critical minerals.

“Maintaining an open, inclusive, and universally beneficial international trade environment is in the common interest of all countries,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press briefing.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Philippa Fletcher)