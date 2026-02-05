https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/05/china-criticises-us-plan-for-critical-minerals-trade-bloc

China criticises US plan for critical minerals trade bloc

La Cina critica il piano degli Stati Uniti per un blocco commerciale di minerali critici

Reuters
5.2.2026
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang (Reuters)

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China opposes any country undermining the international economic and trade order through rules imposed by small groups, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, after the United States unveiled plans for a preferential trade bloc of allies for critical minerals.

“Maintaining an open, inclusive, and universally beneficial international trade environment is in the common interest of all countries,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press briefing.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

