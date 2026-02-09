Fatal drone strikes on civilians persist in Sudan’s Kordofan, UN says

GENEVA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. rights chief said on Monday that fatal drone strikes on civilians are persisting even after Sudan’s army broke long sieges of southern cities held by RSF paramilitary forces.

Sudan’s army says it ended the RSF’s siege of al-Dalanj in late January and Kadugli in early February, where residents were confronted with hunger and medical shortages because of blocked supplies.

“But drone strikes by both sides continue, resulting in dozens of civilian deaths and injuries,” Volker Turk told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva during a debate on Sudan.

His office has documented over 90 civilian deaths and 142 injuries from drone strikes by both the RSF and the armed forces from late January through to February 6, he said.

Rights workers had feared that these cities would suffer the same fate as Darfur’s al-Fashir did in October 2025 when it fell to RSF forces after a long siege, leading to mass killings.

Turk added that thousands from al-Fashir remained missing, saying some were undoubtedly dead while others are believed to be held in detention conditions he described as inhumane.

