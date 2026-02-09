NATO expected to launch Arctic Sentry mission in coming days, sources say

BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - NATO is expected to launch an Arctic Sentry mission in the coming days, five sources told Reuters, in a move to boost its role in the region and defuse tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and European allies over Greenland.

A decision to launch could come as early as this week, when the alliance’s defence ministers meet in Brussels, according to three European diplomats, a military official and a person familiar with the matter.

