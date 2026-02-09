https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/09/nato-expected-to-launch-arctic-sentry-mission-in-coming-days-sources-say

NATO expected to launch Arctic Sentry mission in coming days, sources say

Reuters
9.2.2026
The NATO flag is pictured at the venue of the upcoming NATO summit, in The Hague, Netherlands June 23, 2025. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - NATO is expected to launch an Arctic Sentry mission in the coming days, five sources told Reuters, in a move to boost its role in the region and defuse tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and European allies over Greenland.

A decision to launch could come as early as this week, when the alliance’s defence ministers meet in Brussels, according to three European diplomats, a military official and a person familiar with the matter.

