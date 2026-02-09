https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/09/russia-s-fsb-says-ukraine-ordered-attempt-on-russian-general-s-life-interfax-reports

Russia’s FSB says Ukraine ordered attempt on Russian general’s life, Interfax reports

L’FSB russo afferma che l’Ucraina ha ordinato l’attentato alla vita del generale russo, riferisce Interfax

Reuters
9.2.2026
Russian Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev speaks after the ceremony of signing contracts between the Russian Defence Ministry and commanders of volunteer units participating in the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, at an unknown location, in this still (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that the attempted assassination of General Vladimir Alexeyev was ordered by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Interfax news agency reported.

The FSB said that Polish intelligence had been involved in the recruitment of the shooter.

The FSB did not provide any evidence that Reuters was able to immediately verify.

A Ukrainian-born Russian citizen has been extradited to Moscow from Dubai on suspicion of gravely injuring Alexeyev, Russian security officials said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

