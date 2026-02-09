https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/09/taiwan-condemns-harsh-sentence-for-hong-kong-tycoon-jimmy-lai

Taiwan condemns ‘harsh’ sentence for Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai

Taiwan condanna la “dura” sentenza per il magnate di Hong Kong Jimmy Lai

Reuters
9.2.2026
A book about media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, lies on a table where former Apple Daily reporters work in Taipei, Taiwan, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo (Reuters)

TAIPEI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government on Monday condemned the “harsh” sentence handed out to Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and called for his release.

“Jimmy Lai’s harsh sentence under Hong Kong’s National Security Law not only deprives him of his personal liberty and tramples on freedom of speech and press freedom, but also denies the people’s basic right to hold those in power accountable,” Taiwan’s China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jamie Freed)

