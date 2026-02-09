US to turn over 2 NATO command posts to Europeans, military source says

BRUSSELS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The United States will turn over two of NATO’s major command posts - in Naples, Italy and Norfolk, Virginia - to European officers, a military source told Reuters on Monday.

The move is in keeping with U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands that European nations take more responsibility for their own security. His administration has called for the military alliance, long dominated by the United States, to become a “European-led NATO”.

