China releases white paper on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong

La Cina pubblica un libro bianco sulla salvaguardia della sicurezza nazionale a Hong Kong

10.2.2026
A prison van believed to be carrying Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts building following sentencing in his national security collusion trial, in Hong Kong, China, Februar (Reuters)

HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China on Tuesday released a white paper on Hong Kong’s practice of safeguarding national security to ensure stability in the financial hub in a volatile world, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

This white paper was released by China’s State Council a day after a Hong Kong court sentenced leading China critic and former media mogul Jimmy Lai to 20 years imprisonment in a landmark foreign collusion case under the city’s national security law.

