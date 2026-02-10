China releases white paper on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China on Tuesday released a white paper on Hong Kong’s practice of safeguarding national security to ensure stability in the financial hub in a volatile world, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

This white paper was released by China’s State Council a day after a Hong Kong court sentenced leading China critic and former media mogul Jimmy Lai to 20 years imprisonment in a landmark foreign collusion case under the city’s national security law.

(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Jamie Freed)