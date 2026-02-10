https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/10/hong-kong-leader-says-jimmy-lai-s-sentence-deserved-after-all-the-harm-committed

Hong Kong leader says Jimmy Lai’s sentence ‘deserved’ after all the harm committed

Il leader di Hong Kong afferma che la condanna di Jimmy Lai è “meritata” dopo tutti i danni commessi

10.2.2026
Chief Executive of Hong Kong John Lee speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China, December 16, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang (Reuters)

HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday media tycoon and democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai deserved the 20-year jail sentence handed down to him by a court this week after all the harm he had done.

Lee was speaking a day after Hong Kong’s most vocal China critic, Lai, was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in jail on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one for publishing seditious materials.

