https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/10/us-says-it-struck-vessel-in-eastern-pacific-killing-two

US says it struck vessel in eastern Pacific, killing two

Gli Stati Uniti affermano di aver colpito una nave nel Pacifico orientale, uccidendo due persone

Reuters
10.2.2026
A vessel on fire after an explosion, which the U.S. military says was a strike on a suspected drug vessel in Eastern Pacific, in an unidentified location in this screen grab obtained from a video released on February 5, 2026. US Southern Command/Handout vi (Reuters)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Monday said it launched a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor, the latest such incident.

President Donald Trump’s administration has touted its success in recent weeks at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels.

The military said in a post on X that the vessel was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Costas Pitas; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

