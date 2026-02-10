US says it struck vessel in eastern Pacific, killing two

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Monday said it launched a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor, the latest such incident.

President Donald Trump’s administration has touted its success in recent weeks at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels.

The military said in a post on X that the vessel was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

