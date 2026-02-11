https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/11/eu-commission-to-take-steps-to-improve-drone-detection-capabilities

EU Commission to take steps to improve drone detection capabilities

Reuters
11.2.2026
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission will work to improve Europe’s drone detection capabilities and propose expanding registration requirements, the bloc’s executive said in a new action plan published Wednesday.

The plan envisions strengthening counter-drone testing capacity, creating an “EU Trusted Drone” label to identify secure equipment and launching a call for interested countries to team up on public procurement of counter-drone systems, the Commission said in a statement.

