EU Commission to take steps to improve drone detection capabilities

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission will work to improve Europe’s drone detection capabilities and propose expanding registration requirements, the bloc’s executive said in a new action plan published Wednesday.

The plan envisions strengthening counter-drone testing capacity, creating an “EU Trusted Drone” label to identify secure equipment and launching a call for interested countries to team up on public procurement of counter-drone systems, the Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)