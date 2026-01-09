Australia PM warns of extreme and dangerous weather as bushfires rage in Victoria

SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday the nation faced “extreme and dangerous” weather as a bushfire crisis gripped Victoria state, razing homes and burning vast swathes of bushland.

Three people remained missing in the southeastern state of Victoria where more than 50 fires, many at the highest danger rating, were burning out of control on Saturday morning local time.

Authorities have said the fires, which took hold amid a heatwave and have been fanned by strong winds, are the worst to hit the state since the Black Summer blazes of 2019-2020 that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

“Australians across the country are facing extreme and dangerous weather conditions with bushfires burning in multiple states but particularly Victoria,” Albanese said in televised remarks from Canberra.

“My thoughts are with Australians in these regional communities at this very difficult time.”

A disaster declaration was made in 18 areas of Victoria overnight, while the Australian Defence Force had been requested to provide accommodation support for Victorian firefighters, the prime minister added.

The largest fire near the town of Longwood, about 112 km (69.6 miles) north of state capital Melbourne, had burned 35,000 hectares (86,486 acres) of bushland, destroying multiple homes, a community centre and a telephone exchange, authorities said on Friday.

Dozens of communities near the fires have been evacuated and many of the state’s parks and campgrounds are closed.

A heatwave warning on Saturday was in place for large parts of Victoria, while fire weather warnings were active for neighbouring New South Wales state and the Australian Capital Territory, the nation’s weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by David Gregorio)