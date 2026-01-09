https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/09/venezuela-opposition-members-freed-in-prisoner-release

Venezuela opposition members freed in prisoner release

Reuters
9.1.2026
Venezuelan former presidential candidate Enrique Marquez attends a press conference, in Caracas, Venezuela August 23, 2024. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria (Reuters)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Two leading members of Venezuela’s political opposition were freed in a prisoner release on Thursday, according to local rights group Foro Penal and videos shared by Venezuelan journalists.

Politician Enrique Marquez, 62, had backed opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the victor in the 2024 presidential elections. He was freed alongside Biagio Pilieri, an opposition party leader and lawmaker who had been critical of the government.

