Death toll in Philippines landfill collapse rises to 4

By Jay Ereno and Lisa Marie David

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The death toll from a landfill collapse in the central Philippines has risen to four, an official said on Saturday, as rescue efforts continued for dozens who remained missing.

The Binaliw landfill in the central city of Cebu collapsed on Thursday, with 110 workers on site at the time. Several structures and facilities inside the landfill were damaged during the collapse.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said in a Facebook post on Saturday the death toll had risen to four and that 12 others had been sent to hospitals.

“Authorities confirmed … detected signs of life in specific areas, requiring continued careful excavation and the deployment of a more advanced 50-ton crane,” Archival said.

Thirty-six people were missing based on a Friday tally. An update on the number of missing was not immediately available.

Families of the missing workers remained hopeful on Saturday that they would be found alive.

Jerahmey Espinoza, whose husband was among the missing, went to the landfill in hopes of finding him.

“They haven’t seen him or located him ever since the disaster happened. We’re still hopeful that he’s alive,” Espinoza said.

(Reporting by Jay Ereno and Lisa Marie David in Cebu City; Additional reporting by Mikhail Flores in Manila; Editing by Tom Hogue)