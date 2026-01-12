https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/12/european-commissioner-says-u-s-military-takeover-of-greenland-would-be-end-of-nato

European commissioner says U.S. military takeover of Greenland would be end of NATO

Il commissario europeo dice che l&#39;acquisizione militare statunitense della Groenlandia sarebbe la fine della NATO

Reuters
12.1.2026
Andrius Kubilius, EU Commissioner for Defence and Space talks during the Folk och Forsvar Annual National Conference at the Hogfjallshotellet in Salen, Sweden, January 11, 2026. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS/File Photo (Reuters)

SALEN, Sweden, Jan 12 (Reuters) - It would be the end of NATO if the U.S. took Greenland by force and European Union member states are under obligation to come to Denmark’s assistance if it was faced with military aggression, the European Commissioner for Defence and Space said on Monday.

“I agree with the Danish Prime Minister that it will be the end of NATO, but also among people it will be also very, very negative,” Commissioner Andrius Kubilius told Reuters at a security conference in Sweden.

