German military rocked by abuse reports as recruitment drive starts

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s military has been rocked by reports of widespread sexual harassment and right-wing extremism in an elite paratroop unit, as an initiative begins to expand the armed forces with thousands of new recruits.

Extensive reporting by the weekly Der Spiegel and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in recent days of allegations of sexual harassment, the use of Nazi greetings and drug abuse have put pressure on the military’s leadership, just as new measures begin to register 18-year-olds for military service.

The German military confirmed the reported abuse, which it said emerged last year after female soldiers from the 26th Parachute Regiment relayed their experiences to the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, the military ombudsman.

NEARLY 20 SOLDIERS TO BE DISMISSED

A spokesperson said extensive investigations had identified 55 suspects, of whom 19 would be dismissed from the armed forces, while 16 cases had been referred to prosecutors and a number of other disciplinary procedures instituted.

It said a package of measures had been introduced aimed at improving command structures, strengthening prevention and resilience and improving education and reinforcing values.

The latest case comes as authorities have begun registering 18-year-olds as part of a series of measures to increase the size of the serving military from around 182,000 uniformed troops to 255,000 to 270,000, with another 200,000 reservists.

Military service will not be compulsory, so long as recruitment targets are met, and the government is offering a range of inducements, including higher pay and training offers to boost interest among young people.

The military said it expected soldiers and civilian personnel to actively support Germany’s democratic order and took consequential steps when this did not happen, including disciplinary and, where applicable, legal action.

“Our aspiration and goal is to protect the internal structures of the military and offer all members a secure environment within a solid community of values,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, female soldiers regularly reported being subject to abusive and degrading comments of a sexual nature and said numerous cases where soldiers used Nazi terms and expressions had also been reported.

Over the years, the German military has faced similar scandals, one of which almost saw its KSK special forces unit disbanded before the then-defence minister ruled that efforts to stamp out right-wing extremism in the unit were enough to ensure its survival.

