At least 12 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand’s northeast

Almeno 12 morti dopo la caduta di una gru su un treno nel nord-est della Thailandia

Reuters
14.1.2026

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A train traveling from Thailand’s capital to the country’s northeast was derailed on Wednesday after a construction crane fell on top of one of its carriages, killing at least 12 people and injuring at least 30, police said.

The accident took place on Wednesday morning in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230 km (143 miles) northeast of Bangkok, on a train bound for Ubon Ratchathani province.

Local police told Reuters by phone that a crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed and hit the passing train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire.

The fire has been extinguished and rescue work in now underway, police said. 

