Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to declare state of emergency for energy after Russian attacks

L&#39;Ucraina di Zelenskiy dichiara lo stato di emergenza per l&#39;energia dopo gli attacchi russi

14.1.2026
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the official opening of Cyprus taking over the EU presidency at the THOC theatre in Nicosia, Cyprus January 7, 2026. HADJIELIA KYRIAKOS /PIO/Handout via REUTERS (Reuters)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he would declare a state of emergency in the energy sector to tackle issues with disrupted power supplies following sustained Russian attacks o infrastructure.

“Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine’s energy sector,” Zelenskiy wrote in English on the X social media platform. He said work was underway “to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine”.

(Reporting by Ron Popeskid and Yuliia Dysa)

