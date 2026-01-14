Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to declare state of emergency for energy after Russian attacks

Jan 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he would declare a state of emergency in the energy sector to tackle issues with disrupted power supplies following sustained Russian attacks o infrastructure.

“Overall, a state of emergency will be declared for Ukraine’s energy sector,” Zelenskiy wrote in English on the X social media platform. He said work was underway “to significantly increase the volume of electricity imports into Ukraine”.

(Reporting by Ron Popeskid and Yuliia Dysa)