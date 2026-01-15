Exclusive-Trump calls Minnesota ICE shooting ‘sad to see on both sides’

By Steve Holland and Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump struck a more conciliatory tone regarding an ICE officer’s fatal shooting of a Minnesota mother, saying on Wednesday that it was “sad to see on both sides.”

During a wide-ranging interview with Reuters in the Oval Office, Trump called the shooting “unfortunate,” a more moderate response than earlier remarks by Vice President JD Vance and Trump’s own social media post.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, Jonathan Ross, fatally shot U.S. citizen Renee Good, a mother of three, on January 7 in Minneapolis after Trump surged more than 2,000 federal officers to Minnesota to ramp up immigration enforcement.

Videos reviewed by Reuters showed Ross fired the first of three shots as the car began moving past him.

In a post on Truth Social shortly after the shooting, Trump called Good “a professional agitator” who “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” saying it appeared the officer shot her in self-defense.

When Reuters asked on Wednesday if he believed the ICE officer did the right thing, the Republican president struck a more cautious tone.

“I don’t get into right or wrong. I know that it was a tough situation to be in,” Trump said of the officer’s involvement. “There was very little respect shown to the police, in this case, the ICE officers.”

“It’s so sad to see on both sides,” he added.

When asked if he would pardon Ross if he was charged and convicted in the shooting, Trump said he would wait to see how the process played out.

“I think that we’re gonna have to see what happens. That was a very unfortunate incident. We’re just going to see what happens,” Trump said.

Federal agents are generally immune from state prosecution for actions taken as part of their official duties although local officials have rejected the idea that the shooting was in self-defense.

Trump said he would continue to send ICE officers into U.S. cities, saying it was needed to combat crime, even as the surges have led to violent confrontations.

ICE data shows many of those arrested in Trump’s crackdown have no criminal charges or prior convictions.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Ted Hesson; Editing by Craig Timberg and Lisa Shumaker)