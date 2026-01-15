The Trump-backed Palestinian who wants to push Gaza’s rubble into the sea

By Rami Ayyub and Nidal al-Mughrabi

JERUSALEM/CAIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ali Shaath, the Palestinian former government official chosen to administer Gaza under a U.S.-backed deal, has an ambitious plan that includes pushing war debris into the Mediterranean Sea and rebuilding destroyed infrastructure within three years.

The appointment of the civil engineer and former deputy planning minister on Thursday marked the start of the next phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

Shaath will chair a group of 15 Palestinian technocrats tasked with governing the Palestinian enclave after years of rule by Hamas militants.

Under Trump’s plan, Israel has withdrawn from nearly half of Gaza but its troops remain in control of the other half, a wasteland where nearly all buildings have been destroyed. Trump has floated turning Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

Shaath will face the uncertain task of rebuilding the territory’s shattered infrastructure and clearing an estimated 68 million tonnes of rubble and unexploded ordnance even as Israel and Hamas continue to trade fire.

After past rounds of fighting with Israel, Palestinians in Gaza used war rubble as foundational material for the historic marina in Gaza City and for other projects. In an interview with a Palestinian radio station on Thursday, Shaath suggested a similar approach.

“If I brought bulldozers and pushed the rubble into the sea, and made new islands, new land, I can win new land for Gaza and at the same time clear the rubble,” Shaath said, suggesting the debris could be removed in three years.

He said his immediate priority was the provision of urgent relief, including forging temporary housing for displaced Palestinians. His second priority would be rehabilitating “essential and vital infrastructure,” he said, followed by reconstruction of homes and buildings.

“Gaza will return and be better than it used to be within seven years,” he said.

According to a 2024 U.N. report, rebuilding Gaza’s shattered homes will take until at least 2040, but could drag on for many decades.

REBUILDING GAZA

Shaath, born in 1958, is originally from Khan Younis in southern Gaza. He previously served as the deputy minister of planning in the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, where he currently resides.

In that role and others, he oversaw the development of several industrial zones in the West Bank and Gaza. He holds a PhD in Civil Engineering from Queen’s University Belfast.

Shaath’s upbeat assessment of the timeline for rebuilding Gaza is almost certain to face challenges as mediators struggle to agree terms on disarming Hamas, which refuses to give up its weapons, and deploying peacekeepers in the enclave.

It was unclear how Shaath’s committee would proceed with rebuilding and gaining permissions for the import and use of heavy machinery and equipment - generally banned by Israel.

Israel, which cites security concerns for restricting the entry of such equipment into Gaza, did not respond to requests for comment on Shaath’s appointment and plans.

Shaath said the Palestinian committee’s area of jurisdiction would begin with Hamas-controlled territory and gradually increase as Israel’s military withdraws further, as called for in Trump’s plan.

“Ultimately, the (committee’s) authority will encompass the entire Gaza Strip — 365 square kilometres — from the sea to the eastern border,” Shaath said in the radio interview.

HAMAS SUPPORT

The formation of Shaath’s committee has won support from Hamas, which is holding talks on Gaza’s future with other Palestinian factions in Cairo.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said the “ball is now in the court of the mediators, the American guarantor and the international community to empower the committee”.

Israel and Hamas agreed in October to Trump’s phased plan, which included a complete ceasefire, the exchange of hostages living and deceased for Palestinian prisoners, and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The deal has been shaken by issues including Israeli airstrikes that have killed hundreds in Gaza, the failure to retrieve the remains of one last Israeli hostage and Israeli delays in reopening Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Nidal al-Mughrabi, Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta, Editing by Timothy Heritage)